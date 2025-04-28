Azerbaijan, China to strengthen cooperation on carbon emissions under BRI

28 April 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and China are committed to cooperating on reducing carbon emissions within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Professor Renying Li, Deputy Secretary-General of China’s “One Belt - One Road” project, during his speech at the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform.

"We must join forces to combat global climate change. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the 80th anniversary of the UN. We must cooperate for green and carbon-free development, developed countries should support developing countries, and countries should prepare sustainable development strategies," Professor Renying Li said.

He added that China has already provided financial assistance to developing countries this year and is ready to share its knowledge and experience, emphasizing that "China is working for its commitments to climate change."