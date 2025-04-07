Barda–Aghdam railway nears completion with 95% of work finalized

7 April 2025 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The State Railway Company "Azerbaijan Railways" (ADY) continues work on the design and construction of the Barda–Aghdam railway line, a key infrastructure project in the liberated territories, Azernews reports.

ADY noted that the mainline length of the railway is 47.1 kilometers, and with side tracks included, it reaches approximately 58 kilometers in total.

The project includes the construction of 130 engineering structures, five stations—Barda, Kocharli, Tezekend, Garvand, and Aghdam—as well as 34 track-switching units.

According to ADY, demining operations along the 60-meter-wide railway corridor have been fully completed. Furthermore, the construction of artificial engineering structures and the installation of track-switching systems has been 100% completed.

As of now, 95% of the design and construction work for the entire railway line—excluding the Aghdam Station Complex and Garvand Station—has been finalized. The design of the Aghdam Station Complex has been completed, and construction work is actively ongoing.

The Barda–Aghdam railway line is part of Azerbaijan’s broader reconstruction and reintegration strategy for the liberated regions, aiming to boost connectivity, economic development, and the return of displaced residents.