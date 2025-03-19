Azerbaijan to launch Artificial Intelligence Academy to boost talent

19 March 2025 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

An Artificial Intelligence Academy will be established in Azerbaijan to enhance talent and skills in AI.

Azernews reports, this is outlined in the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028," approved today by President Ilham Aliyev.

The strategy plans to collaborate with at least two top-ranked foreign universities (ranked in the top 10 globally) between 2026-2027, train 500 AI engineers, and form an AI community of 3,000 people.

Additionally, a competition platform will be launched to strengthen human resource potential in AI and data management. The strategy also aims to create an AI information platform, train 500 state employees through the "Artificial Intelligence for Managers" course, increase the interactive training platform’s users to 10,000, and hold 10 competitions with 1,000 participants.