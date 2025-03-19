Azerbaijan to launch Artificial Intelligence Academy to boost talent
An Artificial Intelligence Academy will be established in Azerbaijan to enhance talent and skills in AI.
Azernews reports, this is outlined in the "Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028," approved today by President Ilham Aliyev.
The strategy plans to collaborate with at least two top-ranked foreign universities (ranked in the top 10 globally) between 2026-2027, train 500 AI engineers, and form an AI community of 3,000 people.
Additionally, a competition platform will be launched to strengthen human resource potential in AI and data management. The strategy also aims to create an AI information platform, train 500 state employees through the "Artificial Intelligence for Managers" course, increase the interactive training platform’s users to 10,000, and hold 10 competitions with 1,000 participants.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!