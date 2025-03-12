Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 12 2025

Azerbaijan targets $50M in managed assets for 2025

12 March 2025 15:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan targets $50M in managed assets for 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The value of assets managed by investors in Azerbaijan currently stands at 35.6 million USD. The assets managed by the Caucasus Ventures Fund, established with the support of IDIA, currently total...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more