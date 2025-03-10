Apple Pay and Google Pay transactions in Azerbaijan double

10 March 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, the number and volume of payments made through Apple Pay and Google Pay in Azerbaijan doubled compared to 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The data reveals that 1 out of every 3 contactless payments made through POS terminals during the reporting period was done via “smart devices.”

