UNDP's Gasimova calls for action on women's economic empowerment in Baku

6 March 2025 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Gender inequality remains the world’s most significant human rights issue, according to Sevil Gasimova, Project Manager for Azerbaijan at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Azernews reports.

She made the statement during the "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" event in Baku, held in honor of International Women's Day on March 8.

"Achieving gender equality is impossible without boosting women’s economic empowerment, which requires special measures, such as equal pay for equal work and non-discrimination," Gasimova emphasized. "This is crucial. The national socio-economic development priorities through 2030, approved by the President, include enhancing women’s access to economic opportunities. The private sector must play a vital role in this process. In 2010, the UN introduced the Principles for the Empowerment of Women, a framework for promoting gender equality. Currently, 38 local companies have adopted these principles, and we aim to attract 20 more," she added.