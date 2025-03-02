Azernews.Az

Sunday March 2 2025

Türkiye-Azerbaijan economic partnership sees significant growth

2 March 2025 12:30 (UTC+04:00)
Türkiye-Azerbaijan economic partnership sees significant growth

In 2024, 65 trade and economic delegations from Türkiye visited Azerbaijan, highlighting the deepening economic partnership between the two countries, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more