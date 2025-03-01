World Bank forecasts 2.7% growth for Azerbaijan in 2025

1 March 2025 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

The World Bank predicts economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2025 at 2.7%, Azernews reports, citing the World Bank. According to the bank's forecasts, the GDP growth rate in the country will decrease to 2.4% in 2026, 2.3% in 2027, and 2.2% in 2028-2029. From 2025 to 2029, the Azerbaijani economy will grow by an average of 2.4% per year.

