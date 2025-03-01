Mark Jaffe highlights Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia as key trade partners

1 March 2025 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

In today's turbulent world, we are looking for partners who understand what democracy, trade, and family values are. We have already found such friends in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Mark Jaffe, President of the New York Chamber of Commerce, at an event in New York dedicated to deepening business ties between Georgia, the United States, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan. Mark Jaffe expressed his hope that this year will be a successful one for the development of trade relations and the establishment of peace.

“We have already found a friend in Georgia, as well as good friends from the Turkish-American Chamber and Azerbaijan. Together with the United States, all four of us declare that we can do business together and we do not need wars. At the beginning of 2025, there will be a new administration in the United States, and important elections are approaching in New York. We believe this will be a very successful and productive year for doing more work, creating peace, and developing trade relations,” he emphasized.