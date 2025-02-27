Azercell grants scholarships to ten promising students [PHOTOS]

27 February 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Company announced the winners of its "Student Scholarship 2025" Program

Azercell has announced the 10 winners of its "Student Scholarship 2025" Program, held under the slogan "Be Closer to a Bright Future!". The selected students will be granted a monthly scholarship throughout their bachelor studies.

Within the program framework Azercell representatives visited universities to engage with students, providing insights into the company’s scholarship program and career opportunities. This year, the program attracted 450 applications from talented students representing various universities across the country. Candidates underwent a rigorous five-stage selection process, which included written assessments, an evaluation of scientific potential, and interviews.

The 2025 scholarship recipients are pursuing degrees in a diverse range of fields, including Cybersecurity, Big Data Analytics, B2C Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Radio Engineering and Telecommunications, as well as Information Technology.

Beyond financial support, the program offers scholars valuable professional development opportunities, including internships at Azercell, participation in training programs, attendance at corporate events, and exposure to the telecommunications industry.

For the past 16 years, Azercell's scholarship program has supported over 300 students from universities throughout Azerbaijan, reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to investing in the future of young talent.