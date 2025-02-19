SOFAZ expands portfolio with strategic investment in Italo high-speed rail
The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has invested 34.5 million euros in Italo – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori S.p.A (Italo), Italy's leading high-speed rail operator, through a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a company within the US-based investment firm BlackRock, Azernews reports, citing SOFAZ. SOFAZ noted that this investment marks a significant step for the Fund in diversifying its portfolio into high-growth infrastructure assets.
