Wednesday February 19 2025

SOFAZ expands portfolio with strategic investment in Italo high-speed rail

19 February 2025 15:54 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has invested 34.5 million euros in Italo – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori S.p.A (Italo), Italy's leading high-speed rail operator, through a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a company within the US-based investment firm BlackRock, Azernews reports, citing SOFAZ. SOFAZ noted that this investment marks a significant step for the Fund in diversifying its portfolio into high-growth infrastructure assets.

