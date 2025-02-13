Baku hosts ‘TAX SERVICE – 25’ forum on sustainable development and transformation [PHOTOS]

13 February 2025 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Today, Baku is hosting the "TAX SERVICE – 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation" Forum, bringing together key officials and industry experts to discuss advancements in Azerbaijan’s tax system.

According to Azernews, the forum is attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Head of the State Tax Service Orkhan Nazarli, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Bagirov, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, as well as representatives from state agencies and international audit companies.

In a significant highlight, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the forum participants through a written statement, which was read by Minister Mikayil Jabbarov. The president’s address emphasized the importance of sustainable economic policies, digital transformation in tax administration, and strengthening transparency in financial regulations.

The event marks the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's modern tax service, reflecting on its evolution and future goals. Discussions at the forum will focus on enhancing tax efficiency, fostering economic growth, and aligning Azerbaijan’s tax policies with global best practices.

Further updates from the forum are expected as discussions progress...