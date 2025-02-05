Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan central banks exchange expertise on monetary policy

5 February 2025 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The central banks of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have engaged in an exchange of experience regarding monetary policy issues, Azernews reports, citing the press service of Kazakhstan's National Bank.

"A meeting was held with a delegation from the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. During the two-day program, participants exchanged experiences on issues of communication and information policy," the report states.

The discussions also covered the explanation of the main aspects of monetary policy approaches and tools for the development of regulatory communication channels.

It is worth noting that in September of last year, a delegation from Kazakhstan's National Bank, led by Chairman Timur Suleymanov, visited Azerbaijan. The meeting highlighted the high level of relations between the two central banks, as well as recent advancements in sustainable development trends. The discussions also included the current macroeconomic situation, monetary policy, payment systems, modern financial technologies, and other related areas.

Additionally, it is important to note that in 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two institutions. The document outlines the expansion of cooperation in areas such as monetary policy, the financial sector, payment systems, and financial technologies. It also covers the exchange of experience and information, as well as the organization of bilateral visits.