Design work underway for Otagli and Chirag villages in Kalbajar

5 February 2025 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The design of two villages in the Kalbajar region is underway, Azernews reports.

According to information this includes the Otagli and Chirag villages, along with Tovladare village.

Work has already commenced under the Kalbajar Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service, which has entrusted the design to "PBA" Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) and signed contracts.

As per the contracts, the CJSC received 596.1 thousand manats for the Otagli village design and 594.8 thousand manats for Chirag village (including Tovladare).

Following Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Garabagh War, the Kalbajar region was returned to Azerbaijan on November 25, 2020, under the Trilateral Statement signed by the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The “Great Return” Program, approved by President Ilham Aliyev's decree on November 16, 2022, is progressing successfully. This initiative aims to develop the liberated territories and showcase their rich natural resources, with each new village and city symbolizing the state's growing economic strength.