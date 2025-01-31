ADY completes reconstruction of key rail lines to Zire port

31 January 2025 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

As part of the infrastructure development initiatives carried out by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) during 2023–2024, the Dubendi–Zire–Gurgen–Zire Port railway line (21 km) has been reconstructed, and a new 9 km railway line has been laid between Gurgen and Zire Port, Azernews reports.

ADY noted that this infrastructure development has enabled the first-ever transit of cargo by rail from Zire Port. In the initial phase, the transportation of nearly 13,000 tons of cargo has commenced. A shipment of sulfur from Central Asia is being transported by rail to Europe.

Overall, 60,000 tons of cargo are planned to be transported monthly via rail from Zire Port. In the next phase, the variety of cargo is expected to expand, including the transportation of urea (carbamide).

The transportation of transit cargo by rail from Zire Port will ensure the faster organization of cargo flows along the Middle Corridor and improve operational efficiency. ADY is not only effectively organizing transit shipments but also actively working to develop, enhance the competitiveness, and attractiveness of the corridors passing through Azerbaijan.

The Middle Corridor, which facilitates cargo transportation from East to West and vice versa, is of strategic importance to Azerbaijan. The country is a key initiator in expanding this corridor and forming alternative branches.