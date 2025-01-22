Iran and Azerbaijan to establish joint energy working group

22 January 2025 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

A joint working group in the energy sector will be established between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that Iran's Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, made this announcement during a meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev, in Tehran on January 21.

Paknejad stated that the joint working group would facilitate technical-level cooperation between the two countries and maintain focus on energy collaboration.

The Iranian minister emphasized that neighboring countries are a priority in Iran's foreign policy, with Azerbaijan holding a unique position. He also highlighted that organizing meetings between the two countries is crucial for strengthening relations across various sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev underscored the importance of mutual visits for familiarizing both countries with each other's potential and infrastructure.

Additionally, the 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Azerbaijan commenced on January 21 in Tehran and will run for two days.