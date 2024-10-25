AZAL launches special discount campaign for flights to Central Asia and Middle East cities

25 October 2024 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has launched a new campaign, offering passengers favourable fares on flights from Baku to Jeddah, Bahrain, Tashkent, Urgench and Bishkek.

Discounted rates apply to flight ticket purchases made till November 25, 2024, with travel dates valid between October 25 to November 25, 2024, excluding peak travel periods.

This special offer provides an excellent opportunity to plan your trip to these cities at attractive prices.

The promotional rates are as follows:

Baku-Jeddah:

- one way from €119

- round trip from €209

Jeddah-Baku:

- one way from $129

- round trip from $229

Baku-Bahrain:

- one way from €99

- round trip from €179

Bahrain-Baku:

- one way from $99

- round trip from $189

Baku-Tashkent:

- one way from €99

- round trip from €179

Tashkent-Baku:

- one way from $99

- round trip from $189

Baku-Urgench:

- one way from €99

- round trip from €169

Urgench-Baku:

- one way from $89

- round trip from $179

Baku-Bishkek:

- one way from €99

- round trip from €179

Bishkek-Baku:

- one way from $99

- round trip from $189

Flights from Baku to Urgench and Bishkek are operated once a week, to Bahrain — twice a week, to Jeddah — three times a week, and to Tashkent — four times a week.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to take advantage of AZAL's special offer and embark on an exciting journey to these interesting cities!

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz