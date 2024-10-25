Azerbaijan opens tourism representative office in Moscow

25 October 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has officially opened its representative office in Moscow, aiming to enhance cooperation with the Russian tourism sector and promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential and offerings in the Russian market, Azernews reports.

During the opening ceremony, representatives discussed future collaboration opportunities in tourism between Azerbaijan and Russia. The office is expected to foster partnerships with tourism companies and government entities, handle marketing and media initiatives, and organize events to boost awareness of Azerbaijan as a tourist destination.

According to the State Tourism Agency, Azerbaijan welcomed over 564,000 Russian visitors in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting an 18 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, as the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper