Azerbaijan reports average annual inflation in past nine months
From January to September of this year, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan reached 101.5% compared to the same period last year. This includes 100.4% for food products, beverages, and tobacco, 101.4% for non-food products, and 103.3% for paid services, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%