Azerbaijan reports average annual inflation in past nine months

11 October 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
From January to September of this year, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan reached 101.5% compared to the same period last year. This includes 100.4% for food products, beverages, and tobacco, 101.4% for non-food products, and 103.3% for paid services, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

