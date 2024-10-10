Azerbaijan announces draft strategy for artificial intelligence development

10 October 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A draft strategy for the development of artificial intelligence has been prepared in Azerbaijan.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, during his speech at the "INMerge Innovation Summit," organised for the fourth time by "PASHA Holding," Azernews reports.

"In 2024, every third dollar of investments will go to startups working with artificial intelligence. We are also striving to take a leading position in this field in Azerbaijan, and we have already prepared an ambitious strategy for the development of artificial intelligence in the country," he said.

The minister noted that it is planned to create at least one innovation centre focused entirely on artificial intelligence in one of the country's leading universities within the next three years.

He also emphasised that Azerbaijan pays special attention to integrating the principles of sustainable development into its daily technological and innovation agenda.

It should be noted that the purpose of this summit, organised by "PASHA Holding," is to contribute to the development of the innovation ecosystem in the country, to connect startups and investors, and to create opportunities for cooperation, as well as to establish a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences among all participants in the innovation ecosystem.

