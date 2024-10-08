bp and partners launch online educational initiative for Azerbaijani students [PHOTOS]

8 October 2024 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects—TPAO, SOCAR, SGC, LUKOIL, NICO, MOL, Equinor, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, Eni, TotalEnergies, MVM, and ONGC Videsh—today announced the successful completion of a social investment project that offers new online educational content and enhances learning opportunities for secondary school students in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The initiative seeks to boost student engagement and motivation in mathematics and aims to provide schoolchildren—including those from rural areas and those with disabilities or special educational needs—with accessible, up-to-date learning resources.

The project focused on developing comprehensive online learning content for mathematics, tailored for students in grades 5 to 9. The newly developed materials are publicly available and offer a wide range of tools to support and enhance the learning experience, including:

- 359 video lessons totaling 84 hours of engaging instruction

- 104 homework assignments with a total of 721 questions

- 1,265 quiz questions to assess student comprehension

- 359 PowerPoint presentations accompanying each video lesson to help students understand complex topics

- A digital classroom module where teachers can assign videos as homework and measure student performance on quizzes

The new content is intended to complement traditional classroom instruction, giving students additional opportunities to practice and strengthen their mathematical skills.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said:

“We recognize the importance of accessible and high-quality educational content, especially in an era where online learning has become essential. We believe the project provides necessary resources to help students develop strong foundations in mathematics while also ensuring that children from all regions, including those with special educational needs, have the tools and support they need to succeed. By making these materials publicly available, we are expanding access to valuable learning resources for all students, regardless of their location or circumstances.”

It should be noted that the project cost was 200,000 AZN ($118,000) and had a duration of one year. The project was implemented by LANDAU Educational Technologies LLC.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz