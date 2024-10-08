Azerbaijan trade forum explores SME export opportunities and trade challenges [PHOTOS]

8 October 2024 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On October 7, the Azerbaijan Trade Forum was jointly organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and the Association of Azerbaijan Customs Representation and Logistics Companies, with the support of "PASHA Holding."

According to Azernews, the forum, dedicated to exploring "Opportunities, Current Situation, and Challenges for SMEs," attracted representatives from key sectors including import-export, production, logistics, and customs. Discussions centered on the current landscape of import-export operations, ways to increase the share of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in exports, and potential areas for enhanced cooperation in trade.

Prominent speakers included Bahruz Guliyev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KOBIA, Zohrab Gadirov, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and Ziya Hajili, Adviser to the President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan. They shared insights on state support mechanisms, current export conditions for local products, and the role of SMEs in Azerbaijan’s import-export market.

The event also highlighted that the Azerbaijan Trade Forum will feature ongoing events aimed at fostering SME development in trade and logistics while ensuring continuous dialogue between the state and businesses. Plans are in place to make the forum an annual event.

A panel discussion followed, delving into new trade and investment opportunities, strategies for accelerating Azerbaijan's integration into global markets, and addressing questions from entrepreneurs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz