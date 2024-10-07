Customs Forum scheduled for December in Azerbaijan to foster dialogue with business community

7 October 2024 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Customs Forum will be held in Azerbaijan in December of this year.

Ziya Hajili, Adviser to the President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organizations of Azerbaijan, announced this at the Azerbaijan Trade Forum, which took place in Baku on the topic "Opportunities, Current Situation, and Challenges for SMEs," Azernews reports.

"The confederation continues to work closely with the customs authorities. The issues raised in the established business councils are being addressed. We are confident that the Customs Forum to be held in December will be beneficial as a form of dialogue," he said.

According to Z. Hajili, 4 billion manats, or 14% of Azerbaijan's total credit portfolio of 27 billion manats, belongs to the trade sector: "Therefore, this area is of great importance in ensuring employment for the population. Significant work is being done toward the liberalization of the economy in Azerbaijan."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz