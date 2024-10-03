Azerbaijan, UK explore collaboration on energy transition [PHOTO]

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov discussed
cooperation proposals promoting the UK's energy transition with
Kerry McCarthy, Deputy Secretary of State for the UK, during a
meeting in Brazil, according to Azernews.
Shahbazov shared on his "X" account, stating, "In Brazil, we met
with Ms. Kerry McCarthy, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State
at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero."
During the meeting, discussions included COP29's energy
initiatives on creating a "green energy zone and corridor,"
strengthening electric grids, expanding energy storage capacity,
and developing hydrogen resources. Azerbaijan invited the UK to
join these initiatives to support its energy transition goals. The
conversation also touched on the UK's participation in Energy Day
events and the financing needed to advance COP29's climate and
green energy transition objectives, as well as potential areas of
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Great Britain on these
projects.