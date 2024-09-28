Azerbaijan engages in ministerial dialogue on climate finance goals at UNGA [PHOTOS]

28 September 2024 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech at an informal ministerial dialogue on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance, held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly on September 27, Azernews reports.

Organized under Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency, the event featured participation from Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology Mukhtar Babayev, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, and high-level representatives from various nations and COP29 negotiation groups.

In his speech, Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan's priorities for COP29, emphasizing inclusivity, collaboration, and the importance of mobilizing financial resources, especially from the private sector and multilateral institutions, to support global climate action, particularly in the Global South.

He also highlighted the need for an agreement on the NCQG for climate finance as a critical step in addressing the global climate crisis, calling for a constructive approach in negotiations. Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to ensuring the necessary tools for achieving climate goals, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The dialogue continued with further discussions on the New Collective Quantified Goal for climate finance.

