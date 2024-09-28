Azerbaijan-Malaysia trade turnover disclosed, shows significant surge

28 September 2024 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Malaysia saw a significant rise in January-August 2024, increasing by 59.8% compared to the same period last year, surpassing $47.2 million, Azernews reports.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan exported $1.5 million worth of goods to Malaysia, marking a 38.7% increase.

Meanwhile, imports from Malaysia to Azerbaijan soared by 60.6 times, reaching $45.7 million.

In the first eight months of 2024, trade with Malaysia accounted for 0.15% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

Akbar Novruz is AzerNews' staff journalist

