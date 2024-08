27 August 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices have decreased in global markets, Azernews reports.

During trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, the price of Brent crude oil for October 2024 export contracts decreased by 0.15%, reaching $80.24 per barrel.

On New York's NYMEX commodity exchange, the price of WTI crude oil for November delivery this year fell by 0.22%, dropping to $77.25 per barrel.

