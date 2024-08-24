UN pledges strong support for COP29, aiming to integrate climate action with Azerbaijani partnership

24 August 2024 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations is committed to deepening its partnership with the Azerbaijani government to ensure robust climate action integration, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, stated during the "29 Climate Conversations: Road to COP29" media workshop in Baku, Azernews reports.

Andreeva emphasized that the goal extends beyond supporting the COP29 chairmanship to actively involving all sectors of Azerbaijani society, including the media, to drive engagement and participation. “Our aim is to firmly embed climate action into our collaboration with the Azerbaijani government, promoting it through various programs before, during, and after COP29,” she said.

She reiterated the UN's dedication to a successful COP29, noting, “Our primary goal is to assist the host country and the COP29 chairmanship with both organizational and substantive aspects of the conference. With just about 79 days remaining, and the chairmanship team having approximately 10.5 months to prepare, we are working diligently on multiple fronts.”

Andreeva highlighted the support from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the UN Global Working Group for the COP29 presidency. She noted that Baku, set to host COP29 this November, will welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international guests. The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made at the COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

The UNFCCC, established at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, oversees climate action through the Conference of the Parties (COP), which convenes annually to guide the implementation of the climate agreement. The inaugural COP took place in Berlin in 1995, with its secretariat based in Bonn.

