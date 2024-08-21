Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 21 2024

Trans-Caspian Route sees growth this year

21 August 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first seven months of 2024, Aktau and Kurik seaports handled approximately 4.2 million tons of cargo, maintaining the same level as the previous year, Azernews reports citing Kazakh media.

