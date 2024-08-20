"Operational Agreement" on energy export to be signed between Nakhchivan & Turkiye

20 August 2024 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

In the near future, it is planned to sign the relevant "Operation Agreement" between the Nakhchivan State Energy Service and TEIASH (Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation) concerning energy export (exchange), Azernews reports that this was reported by the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the Service, discussions were held regarding the relevant "Operational Agreement" between TEIASH and the Service. These discussions covered the transmission and distribution substations on both the Turkish and Nakhchivan sides, the current condition of the power transmission lines, the location of the meters, the application areas of the relay protection systems, and the energy export (exchange) between TEIASH and the Service.

ENTSO (European Network of Transmission System Operators) has approved the transmission of 75 megawatts for export (with the Turkish side in passive island mode) and 40 megawatts for import (with the Nakhchivan side in passive island mode) for the Turkiye-Nakhchivan electricity import-export connection.

