"S&P Global Ratings" discloses economic growth forecast of Azerbaijan

2 August 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
S&P Global Ratings, a leading international credit rating agency, recently released an updated report on Azerbaijan's economic outlook. The agency, known for assessing creditworthiness and providing economic forecasts, has indicated a more cautious view of Azerbaijan's growth prospects for 2024-2025.

