Cities contribute over 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, says Urban Planning official

30 July 2024 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Cities currently account for over 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, made this point at the round table on "Green Construction in Azerbaijan" held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Guliyev highlighted the significant environmental impact of the construction sector, which is responsible for over 37% of carbon emissions. He noted that buildings, throughout their entire life cycle, consume 50-70% of the world’s natural resources. Given the climate crisis exacerbated by global warming, adopting sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices has become increasingly critical.

Guliyev also discussed the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee's plans to develop a comprehensive program for managing a unified information system for urban planning and construction. He emphasized the institution’s commitment to modern approaches, including nature-based solutions and expanding public spaces in urban planning.

In preparing master plans for Baku and other cities, the committee places a strong emphasis on environmental protection. Efforts are underway to advance the digital construction sector, focusing on resource efficiency and energy-saving measures, such as the installation of solar heating systems.

