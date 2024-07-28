Somali Foreign Minister visits Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park [PHOTOS]

The Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Ahmed Moallim Fiqi has visited Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ruslan Nasibov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) Elkiyar Ziyadov informed the guests about the industrial zones operating in the country, the existing favorable investment opportunities for entrepreneurs, and a presentation of IZIA was held.

The issues of mutual interest in the industrial sector were discussed at the meeting, and the advantages of using the industrial zone model were noted.

In conclusion, the guests got acquainted with the work carried out in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park and the activities of the sheet glass production enterprise Azerfloat CJSC, which is a resident of the industrial park.

---

