Harvesting completes in majority of grain fields across Azerbaijan

22 July 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The harvesting process has been completed in 90% of the winter grain fields in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

Mechanizers harvested 907,845 hectares of land and gathered a total of 2,795,112 tons of crops.

Currently, the average grain yield is 30.8 centners.

Harvesting has been completed in 96.9% of barley fields and 84.5% of wheat fields across the country. The average yield of barley is 29.3 centners, and the average yield of wheat is 32 centners.

On July 21, 575 harvesters were involved in the harvesting process, with 204 harvesters owned by "Agroservis" OJSC and 371 harvesters owned by individuals and legal entities. On that date, harvesting was conducted on 6,211 hectares of land using combine harvesters.

During the 2024 grain harvest season, the highest grain yield was recorded in Hajigabul district. The average wheat yield in the region was 55 centners per hectare, and the average barley yield was 47 centners per hectare.

