COP29 President announces 3rd high-level dialogue with IEA set for September in US

9 July 2024 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The third high-level dialogue between the International Energy Agency (IEA) and COP29 is scheduled for September this year in the United States, announced COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev in a statement, Azernews reports.

Babayev highlighted that the previous IEA-COP29 dialogue took place in London in June, with the participation of IEA head Fatih Birol. Emphasizing continuity, he confirmed, "Our next meeting will follow this format, with the third high-level dialogue scheduled for September in New York."

These dialogues, co-chaired by Birol and Babayev, in close collaboration with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat, are focused on advancing energy sector development, achieving zero industrial emissions, and limiting global warming to 1.5 °C. They aim to foster continued international consensus.

Additionally, it was decided at the COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11, 2023, that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will convene in Baku this November.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz