SMB explores joint business support programs with Chinese partners

8 July 2024 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

"As the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMB), we are keen on collaborating with our Chinese counterparts to develop business support programs."

Azernews reports that this statement was made by Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the SMB Management Board, during the "SCO Demonstration Zone - Logistics and Trade Promotion Conference in Azerbaijan" held in Baku.

Mammadov emphasised the significance of establishing platforms for business cooperation and crafting joint business ventures: "I am confident that the active involvement of Azerbaijan's Trade Representative Office in China, along with trade houses, will bolster relations among SMEs in both our countries, thereby enhancing the trade cycle. Organising business missions sector-wise will facilitate a thorough exploration of market opportunities for our enterprises, foster robust business connections, and enable collaborative projects.

SMB's stands ready to assist entrepreneurs in coordinating such missions and visits. Chinese enterprises stand to benefit from Azerbaijan's favourable business and investment environment."

