Grain harvesting season in Azerbaijan concludes

8 July 2024 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

As of July 7, harvesting had concluded in 73% of the grain fields nationwide, according to information from the operational headquarters established within the Ministry of Agriculture to oversee grain harvesting, Azernews reports.

Reportedly, harvesting was completed in 91% of winter barley fields and 60% of wheat fields. This season, mechanized harvesting covered 385,783 hectares of barley and 351,548 hectares of wheat, marking an increase of 43 thousand hectares compared to the same period last year.

Currently, barley yields an average of 29.7 quintals per hectare, while wheat averages 34 quintals per hectare. A total of 2,341,831 tons of crops have been harvested from 737,331 hectares, including 1,196,958 tons of wheat and 1,144,873 tons of barley.

Harvest completion rates have exceeded 90% in 23 districts, with Barda, Neftchala, and Naftalan already finished. The highest grain yield was reported in Hajigabul district at 51.4 quintals per hectare. Noteworthy productivity levels were also observed in the Agdam, Agjabadi, Barda, Imishli, Saatlig, Sabirabad, and Salyan regions. Overall, 21 districts have achieved higher-than-average grain yields compared to the national average.

Presently, 1,635 combine harvesters are actively involved in the harvesting process, with 579 owned by "Agroservis" OJSC and 1,056 by various individuals and entities. Harvesting operations are ongoing.

