18th Baku Summer Energy School commences at ADA University

Nazrin Abdul

On the 8th of July, the 18th Baku Summer Energy School commenced at ADA University, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony was graced by Rector of ADA University, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, President of COP29 and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, as well as Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), alongside other distinguished guests.

In his address, Rector Hafiz Pashayev highlighted Azerbaijan's strides in energy transition, noting the significance of hosting COP29 in a nation historically linked with oil and gas: "Energy issues have been pivotal in Azerbaijan's foreign policy since our independence."

He underscored the increasing importance of "green energy" for Azerbaijan today: "At ADA University, we take pride in educating the next generation and offering such specialised courses."

