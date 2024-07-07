Grain harvesting to be completed in Azerbaijan's Shamkir

7 July 2024 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

The grain harvesting season in the Shamkir region is coming to an end, Azernews reports.

Wheat (7,988 ha) and barley (6,456 ha) were planted on 14,444 hectares of land for the current year's harvest.

Also, corn was planted on 1,920 hectares, sugar beet on 323 hectares, and velamir on 130 hectares.

Note that harvesting was carried out on 5,187 hectares planted on irrigated lands, and 16,339 tons of crops were obtained.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz