Daily train service from Xi'an to Baku via Middle Corridor begins

4 July 2024 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Starting this month, a container block train departs daily from Xi'an, China, to Baku via the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Railways JSC (ADY).

The first train, carrying household goods, cars, and spare parts, is expected to arrive in Baku within 8-12 days after travelling through Kazakhstan and crossing the Caspian Sea. Shipments from Xi'an began on January 1 this year. Continuous efforts to enhance the Middle Corridor's potential have enabled daily transport operations since July 1.

The corridor facilitates the transport of household items, cars, and spare parts from China, with the entire journey taking approximately 12 days. Operational since 2014, the Middle Corridor spans China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and further into European countries.

In 2023, cargo transport on this route totaled 2.8 million tons, an 86% increase from 2022. Forecasts for 2024 anticipate transporting over 4 million tons of cargo.

By year-end, approximately 250 container block trains are scheduled to use the Middle Corridor. Additionally, starting in June, container block trains will also depart from Lianyungang and Xi'an ports to Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz