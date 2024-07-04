PM Sharif: Pakistan to hold meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government

4 July 2024 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif delivered Pakistan’s national statement at the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Astana today, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the minister on his official "X" account.

Delivered Pakistan’s national statement at SCO Council of Heads of States meeting in Astana today. Reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the SCO Charter & principles, conveyed our support for SCO’s expansion & reform, called for collective action for socioeconomic… pic.twitter.com/40JhputUPL — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 4, 2024

"Reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the SCO Charter & principles, conveyed our support for the SCO's expansion & reform, called for collective action for socioeconomic development, enhanced connectivity, maintaining peace & security, combating terrorism, dealing with climate change, alleviating poverty, and above all, ensuring observance of principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right to self-determination. Called for the resolution of long-standing disputes through UNSC resolutions. Strongly urged for peace in Gaza as well as peace & stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan looks forward to welcoming the SCO family at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad this October," he added.

Note that today, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit commenced in Astana, under the presidency of Kazakhstan.

During the SCO Heads of State Council meeting, the Astana Declaration and three statements by the heads of state, including initiatives on "World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony, and Development," and "Enhancing SCO," will be adopted.

The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Turkyie, and Turkmenistan, as well as SCO Secretary-General Cjan Min.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz