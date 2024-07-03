Azernews.Az

ING forecasts decrease in Azerbaijan's inflation for this year

3 July 2024 15:44 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
"ING Group" of the Netherlands predicts that the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will be 1.1% in 2024, 3.8% in 2025, and 4.2% in 2026, Azernews reports.

