ING forecasts decrease in Azerbaijan's inflation for this year

3 July 2024 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

"ING Group" of the Netherlands predicts that the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will be 1.1% in 2024, 3.8% in 2025, and 4.2% in 2026, Azernews reports.

