ING forecasts decrease in Azerbaijan's inflation for this year
"ING Group" of the Netherlands predicts that the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will be 1.1% in 2024, 3.8% in 2025, and 4.2% in 2026, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%