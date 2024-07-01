Number of taxi drivers in Azerbaijan increases

1 July 2024 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In Azerbaijan, the regulation of taxi services and the licensing of drivers are overseen by the Azerbaijan Surface Transport Agency (AYNA), which operates under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Recently, there has been a significant development in the taxi sector, with 11,696 drivers receiving official permission, known as the "Permission card," to conduct taxi activities. This permission is essential for drivers who wish to operate legally within the country's taxi service framework.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, through AYNA, has been actively involved in implementing and enforcing regulations aimed at improving the standards and safety of taxi services. This includes setting requirements for the technical specifications and internal and external design of vehicles used for both regular passenger transport and taxi services.

The initiative to regulate taxi activities more rigorously was underscored by the Cabinet of Ministers' approval on March 28 of specific requirements governing the technical standards and design parameters for vehicles used in taxi and regular passenger transport. These regulations aim to enhance passenger safety, standardise vehicle quality, and ensure a more structured approach to the operation of taxi services across Azerbaijan.

The recent increase in licenced taxi drivers and the introduction of stricter regulatory measures reflect Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to modernise its transportation sector and improve service quality for both residents and visitors alike.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz