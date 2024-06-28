Amonatbank and China Development Bank discuss cooperation in Astana meeting

28 June 2024 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Amonatbank, Tajikistan's state savings bank, and the China Development Bank (CDB) held discussions on cooperation, Azernews reports.

The talks took place during a meeting of the Board of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) Interbank Consortium in Astana, where Alidzhon Salimzoda, Chairman of Amonatbank, highlighted the institution's financial achievements. He underscored the CDB's role as a significant and reliable partner within the SCO.

Zhang Hui, Executive Vice President of the China Development Bank, expressed satisfaction with the cooperative efforts, acknowledging Amonatbank's successful history of collaboration.

Both leaders expressed readiness to expand cooperation across various banking sectors.

The meeting of the SCO Interbank Consortium Board on June 25, 2024, in Kazakhstan's capital city also discussed member banks' initiatives to strengthen cooperation within the SCO Interbank Union.

Following the meeting, leaders of SCO member banks signed a protocol and memorandum of understanding aimed at financing environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives among member banks.

