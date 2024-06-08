Azerbaijan, AIIB mull several key aspects of bilateral cooperation

8 June 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) discussed several key aspects of the bilateral cooperation, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Azernews reports.

“During our meeting with Ludger Schuknecht, the Vice-President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), we discussed several key aspects of our bilateral cooperation - the strategies implemented by the AIIB in recent years and planned future measures, the Bank’s operational focus in Azerbaijan, joint cooperation and opportunities for partnerships within COP29,” Jabbarov said.

