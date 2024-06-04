Borrero: Azerbaijan can rely on full EU Support for hosting COP29

4 June 2024 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

During the Baku Energy Week, Kristina Lobillo Borrero, Director of the European Commission's Directorate General for Energy, emphasized the European Union's unwavering backing for Azerbaijan in organizing COP29, Azernews reports.

She highlighted the significance of hosting COP29, citing its potential to bolster energy security, attract investment in renewable energy, fortify industrial bases, facilitate fair energy transitions and markets, and ultimately steer economies towards achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Borrero assured Azerbaijan of the EU's complete support in ensuring the success of COP29.

Borrero underscored two pivotal initiatives in renewable energy. Firstly, she highlighted the partnership between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary aimed at developing a "green" energy corridor, noting the interest expressed by other nations in joining this endeavor. She emphasized the benefits of an inclusive approach, advocating for increased infrastructure development and market integration at the regional level.

Secondly, she mentioned the agreement between the Renewable Energy Agency of Serbia and the European Wind Energy Federation within Europe for the development of offshore wind energy in the Caspian Sea. Borrero expressed optimism about the potential of this initiative, citing the unique blend of potentials and ambitions among participating parties.

In conclusion, Borrero affirmed the EU's strong commitment to supporting Azerbaijan and its partners in harnessing renewable energy resources and realizing the region's sustainable energy ambitions.

