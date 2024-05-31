Digital skills assessment report underway in Azerbaijan, says WB expert

31 May 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Khalisa Shahverdiyeva, a World Bank expert, announced at the second annual report meeting on the Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF), funded by the European Union (EU) and managed by the World Bank, that a report on the assessment of digital skills needs in Azerbaijan is currently in progress, Azernews reports.

"The assessment of digital skills needs in Azerbaijan is underway and is scheduled to be presented to partners by the end of June this year. The assessment covers both individual citizens and various stakeholders in the city of Baku and in 10 communities across the Barda, Sharur, Aghdash, Hajigabul, Kangarli, Gakh, and Oghuz regions.

Data collection has been completed. The report will include recommendations concerning the population's access to internet services, addressing challenges in this area, enhancing digital skills, and other related issues," Shahverdiyeva stated.

She highlighted a growing interest in the digital sector in Azerbaijan, particularly in online transactions and internet banking.

"Research indicates that 47 percent of the population is seeking to expand their knowledge of online transactions, while 40 percent are interested in internet banking," the expert noted.

Shahverdiyeva further pointed out that the highest demand for digital training is observed in Nakhchivan, where 87 percent of residents in Kangarli district and 79 percent in Sharur district expressed a desire to enhance their digital skills.

"Moreover, the agricultural sector stands to benefit from accessible internet, enabling the adoption of 'smart' farming practices such as digital farming, precision farming, and marketing," she added.

It is noteworthy that the AZTAF program was initiated to assist the Azerbaijani government in achieving the development objectives outlined in "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development."

