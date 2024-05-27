AZSTAND enhances standardization capabilities

27 May 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In a bid to bolster its standardization capabilities, Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) is undergoing significant enhancements, as highlighted by Ilgar Hasanov, the deputy head of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

Hasanov made these remarks during a regional seminar on "Leadership and Management Development Program," organized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in Baku.

Addressing representatives from national standardization bodies of developing countries, Hasanov emphasized the pivotal role AZSTAND plays in elevating specialist expertise and ensuring compliance with international standards. He underscored the importance of hosting such events in Baku, emphasizing ongoing efforts in market control, legislative revisions, and the establishment of a robust quality infrastructure aligned with global benchmarks.

Highlighting concrete steps, Hasanov outlined plans to expand Azerbaijan's benchmark laboratory network, aiming to add 20 new laboratories to the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology by year-end. This initiative includes the construction of 12 state-of-the-art laboratories slated for completion within the current year.

The concerted efforts by AZSTAND, in collaboration with international bodies like ISO, signify Azerbaijan's commitment to enhancing its standardization framework and fostering a culture of quality and compliance within its industries.

