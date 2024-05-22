ADY ready to manage cargo flow from Turkiye and Azerbaijan to China

22 May 2024 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) is prepared to assist in managing the movement of cargo from Turkiye and Azerbaijan to China in the west-east direction, Azernews reports.

This commitment was affirmed during a meeting between ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov, currently on an official visit to the People's Republic of China, and Liu Jenfang, Chairman of the state corporation "Chinese Railways."

The parties engaged in extensive talks on present and future cooperation between Azerbaijani and Chinese railways, addressing mutual concerns and interests.

Rustamov underscored the significance of the Middle Corridor discussions in high-level meetings between the two nations, highlighting the expanding relations not only in railway transport but across various sectors.

The ADY delegation presented Azerbaijani projects enhancing the Middle Corridor's development, showcasing recent achievements and upcoming opportunities. Notably, cargo transportation via the Middle Corridor surged by 35% in the first four months of this year compared to 2023, with 60 block trains dispatched from the Chinese port of Xi'an. Additionally, efforts to restore cargo transportation along the BTQ railway line are underway, with an anticipated annual capacity of 5 million tons.

The meeting concluded with a thorough examination of existing challenges in the Middle Corridor and collaborative strategies to address them.

