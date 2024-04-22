Farid Shafiyev advocates for Azerbaijan to engage in dialogue with China on economic, political fronts

22 April 2024 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Globally, China's economic and political influence is growing, the Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Farid Shafiyev, told journalists, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan should hold a dialogue with China on both platforms, he said.

“We are not a government agency, but we define certain discussion points for them. Therefore, today we have invited a number of scientific representatives from China. There is an important issue such as cooperation with China within the framework of international organizations, which we should also discuss. We are talking about the Shanghai Cooperation Organization here. The Central Asia 5 platform is also important for us,” he concluded.

